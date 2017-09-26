Fox contributor: Racism isn't widespread because black NFL players are "making millions of dollars"
Video ››› ››› MEDIA MATTERS STAFF
From the September 26 edition of Fox News' Fox & Friends:
Loading the player reg...
DENEEN BORELLI: Listen, we're not a perfect country. You have clowns out there that are racist. But it is not blanket across the country. What, 70 percent of these [NFL] players are black players. They're making millions of dollars. Are you going to tell me that there is -- there's institutional racism in the NFL? These guys would not have this opportunity if that was the case.
Previously:
Fox contributor: NFL protesters "ought to be thanking God" they're "free from the worry of being shot in the head for taking a knee"
Laura Ingraham on NFL players kneeling during national anthem: "A lot of these guys are punks"
Tucker Carlson: Protesting NFL players were "giving the rhetorical finger to the country that made them rich"
- Posted In
- Diversity & Discrimination, Race & Ethnicity
- Network/Outlet
- Fox News Channel
- Person
- Deneen Borelli
- Show/Publication
- FOX & Friends
Instructions for signing up and claiming your comment history are located here.
Updated rules for commenting are here.