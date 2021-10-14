On September 30, a Texas judge handed down three major rulings against conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder Alex Jones, declaring him liable for damages related to lawsuits brought against him by family members who lost children in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

For years, Jones pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the tragedy, including claiming that the shooting was staged with the use of actors and “the whole thing was fake.” His long history of conspiracy-mongering and bizarre behavior should have mostly relegated him to the fringes of most political discourse.

But Jones’ raving and ranting are still working their way into the broadcast of the most prominent conservative media figure in the country: Tucker Carlson.

Within the last year, some of Carlson's monologues have mirrored Infowars broadcasts and he has gone to bat for Jones’ cronies when they face legal trouble. Carlson has been a long-time defender of Jones in cases where the Infowars host has been banned from social media platforms for producing content that violated their policies against violence and hate speech. But the relationship extends far beyond that, back to the beginnings of Carlson’s prime-time slot. Below is a partial list of the ways in which Carlson’s broadcast has intersected with Jones and Infowars.