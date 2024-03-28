In its coverage of a Florida law banning gender-affirming care for minors, the Times repeatedly quoted DeSantis spreading anti-trans misinformation. In one instance, the Times quoted the governor’s false claim that “gender-affirming care” is a euphemism for “sex-change operations.” Two other articles quoted DeSantis’ claim that offering gender-affirming care to children amounts to “sexualizing” them.

“Sex change” is an outdated term for some forms of gender-affirming care, specifically bottom surgery. The term “gender-affirming care” is used instead to encompass a broader range of treatments that do not necessarily include surgery. As the Human Rights Campaign explains: “It is not a single category of services but instead is a range of services, including mental health care, medical care, and social services.”

Such care may include puberty blockers, which have been FDA-approved to treat precocious puberty in children for over 30 years. According to health technology company Komodo Health Inc., less than 1,400 youths with a prior gender dysphoria diagnosis in the U.S. received puberty blockers in 2021. Anti-trans activists contend that prescribing puberty blockers to trans minors is an “off-label” use of those drugs, but off-label drug use is common in pediatric medicine.

Moreover, gender-affirming care is not “sexualizing” children — being trans is not inherently sexual, and studies published in the journal Pediatrics have shown that trans people are less likely to commit acts of sexual violence but more likely to be victims of them than cisgender people.

Gender-affirming care is also not only largely reversible (except for surgeries), but backed by every major medical association and leading international authorities, yet The New York Times has published numerous claims that it is “risky” or “permanent.”

The New York Times also published DeSantis’ claim that trans children are being told “that they may have been born in the wrong body,” deeply oversimplified rhetoric that has been contested by trans people for years.

During the heated discussions on defense spending in 2023, the Times also printed claims from Republicans that Americans did not want a “woke” military that included transgender people, and that it would be weaker. As of 2019, Gallup found that 71% of Americans approved of letting transgender people serve in the armed forces, and according to the American Psychological Association, there is no scientific evidence that demonstrates transgender soldiers negatively affect “readiness or unit cohesion.”

The Times has also published related claims that trans youth are being rushed into receiving gender-affirming care, and that doctors are manipulating parents into consenting to that care (some say that manipulation is achieved by pointing to suicide concerns). The reality is that transgender people are at high risk of ending their own lives, but having access to gender-affirming care, along with family support, reduces suicidality.

Wait times to receive gender-affirming care vary from months to more than a year, and Arkansas court filings also found that patients of one clinic wait 6.5 years on average before coming out to their parents. The shrinking number of available clinics must also take on more patients who often have to travel much farther than before. Insurance limitations and requirements can also create additional hurdles for those seeking care.