Corporate TV news largely ignored the relationship between environmental justice and COVID-19

Beginning on April 7, four days after ProPublica published a story about disproportionate COVID-19 death rates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a few days after reports came out that Black people in Chicago, Louisiana, and Michigan were also dying from COVID-19 in disproportionate numbers, broadcast and cable TV news ramped up their coverage of the virus’s death toll in communities of color.

April 7 to April 12 was the peak of broadcast and cable TV news coverage about how COVID-19 was disproportionately harming minorities. During this period, they combined for 138 segments. Among broadcast networks, CBS led with seven, followed by ABC with six, and NBC with two. CNN led the cable news networks with 65, followed by MSNBC with 46, and Fox News with 12. In fact, more than half (58%) of all coverage of this ongoing crisis in minority communities during the four-week study aired during this six-day period.

The vast majority of these segments mentioned at least a few of the comorbidities from which Black Americans suffer disproportionately that increase the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19. Unfortunately, nearly all of these comorbidity rundowns failed to connect the much higher minority death rates to specific environmental causes such as air pollution. Only five cable segments (4% of all segments) that aired during the six days when coverage was at its peak mentioned air pollution as a contributing factor in higher COVID deaths among people of color. MSNBC led with three, followed by CNN with two.

These glaring omissions demonstrate that environmental justice never became part of this story, even though scientists and medical professionals started identifying a probable link between air pollution and worse COVID-19 outcomes throughout March and early April, and a Harvard study published on April 5 found that people who lived in areas with high levels of fine-particulate pollution are 15% more likely to die from COVID-19. The New York Times broke this story on April 7, the same day that TV news coverage of disproportionate COVID-19 death rates peaked.

Predating the COVID-19 research on air pollution are multiple studies that found minority communities bear the burden of corporate fossil-fuel pollution and state-sanctioned environmental racism. An EPA study published in 2018 found that people of color in the U.S. are exposed to more air pollution than white people are, with Black people experiencing the highest levels of air pollutants. Air pollution has also been linked to comorbidities such as Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disease, which are all major risk factors for COVID-19 patients.

During this peak in coverage, the April 9 episode of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams was the only prime-time show -- and one of the few shows, period -- to air a segment that connected environmental injustice to higher coronavirus death rates among people of color. Host Brian Williams’ conversation with Dr. Ebony Hilton -- associate professor of anesthesiology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine -- touched on how environmental racism fuels “chronic illnesses like asthma and chronic bronchitis.”

From the April 9 episode of The 11th Hour with Brian Williams: